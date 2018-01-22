Library to host rainforest program
SALEM
Salem Public Library will host “Rainforest, Layers of Life” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The program will be presented by the Toledo Zoo via interactive videoconferencing. Participants will learn where rainforests are located, what they look, feel and sound like and why are they essential. This program is suitable for all ages and free to attend. Registration is requested online at www.salem.lib.oh.us, or call the library at 330-332-0042 for assistance.
