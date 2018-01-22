Few arrests as Eagles fans take to streets to celebrate
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say few arrests have been made amid celebrations following the Eagles’ NFC championship game victory.
The arrests came as thousands of fans took to the streets following the Eagles’ 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. The Eagles advanced to their first Super Bowl since 2005, against the AFC champion New England Patriots.
After Sunday’s game, huge crowds gathered in neighborhoods around the city. Police reported two arrests for disorderly conduct and one for assault on police. They also reported three arrests for counterfeit ticket sales.
Earlier in the day, workers who jokingly called themselves the “Crisco Cops” greased light poles to prevent fans from climbing them.
