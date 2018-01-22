Democrat Lange of Newton Falls seeks 6th Congressional District seat

SALEM

Werner Lange of Newton Falls has announced he’s running in the Democratic primary for the 6th Congressional District seat.

Lange, a Bernie Sanders delegate to the Democratic National Convention who’s run for Congress at least four other times, is the second Democrat to seek the seat. Political newcomer Shawna Roberts of Belmont is also running.

The Democratic primary winner would face U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, a Republican from Marietta seeking his fifth two-year term in Congress this year.

The 18-county 6th Congressional District includes all of Columbiana County and the southern portion of Mahoning County. The 6th is considered a safe Republican district.

While Lange doesn’t live in the district, he can run for the seat because he’s an Ohio resident.