Dana announces clarinet day
YOUNGSTOWN
Dana School of Music is announcing Dana Clarinet Day on Sunday with registration at 10:30 a.m. in Bliss Hall’s Recital Hall. This opportunity is for clarinetists in ninth through 12th grades and will feature rehearsals, sectionals, a workshop discussing fundamentals of clarinet playing and participation in the Dana Clarinet Day Epic Concert at 4 p.m.
The event is free, but registration is highly recommended by emailing Dr. Alice Wang at amwang@ysu.edu.
Students should take their own instruments and be prepared to rehearse and perform the music provided to them when they register by email.
The public is invited to attend the 4 p.m. concert. Parking is available in the M30 Wick Avenue parking deck for a nominal fee. For information, call the office of community engagement and events at 330-941-2307.
