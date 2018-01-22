Couponing class planned at library
SALEM
Salem Public Library will host Rachel Krych, owner of “Couponing with Rachel,” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 31 in the library’s Quaker Room, 821 E. State St. Attendance is free. Registration is encouraged and available by calling the library at 330-332-0042 or visit www.salem.lib.oh.us.
