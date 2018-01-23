Calling all sub and full-time teachers, we need you

CANFIELD — Nicholas Henry has worked just about every job in a school building.

He started out as a school custodian. Then, after he graduated from Youngstown State University with an early childhood education degree, the opportunity came up for him to work as a substitute gym teacher at Dobbins Elementary in Poland.

Now, Henry is a teacher at Dobbins. The journey to his dream job began with that first substitute assignment, and included numerous other stops along the way.

Henry credits his time as a substitute teacher with allowing him to develop relationships that led to other job opportunities, and he would recommend that anyone interested in an education career follow the same trajectory.

“I think it’s imperative that you see how a school functions, from the custodial level all the way to becoming a teacher,” he said.

An event at the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center on Wednesday aims to help people find teaching jobs.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com