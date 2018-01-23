BREAKING: A magnitude 8.2 earthquake near Alaska prompts tsunami warning

Calling all sub and full-time teachers, we need you

Mon. January 22, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

CANFIELD — Nicholas Henry has worked just about every job in a school building.

He started out as a school custodian. Then, after he graduated from Youngstown State University with an early childhood education degree, the opportunity came up for him to work as a substitute gym teacher at Dobbins Elementary in Poland.

Now, Henry is a teacher at Dobbins. The journey to his dream job began with that first substitute assignment, and included numerous other stops along the way.

Henry credits his time as a substitute teacher with allowing him to develop relationships that led to other job opportunities, and he would recommend that anyone interested in an education career follow the same trajectory.

“I think it’s imperative that you see how a school functions, from the custodial level all the way to becoming a teacher,” he said.

An event at the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center on Wednesday aims to help people find teaching jobs.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$318500


Negley


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$465000