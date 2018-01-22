Broken window from snowball fight leads to parent fight

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a West Hylda Avenue woman was charged with assault Friday after police said she punched the mother of a child that broke her window with a snowball during a snowball fight.

Officers were driving past her home about 8:15 p.m. when they noticed an argument on her front porch and when they stopped, reports said they saw Antoinette Gray, 42, punch the woman in the face.

The victim told police her children and Gray's children were having a snowball fight when they began fighting and one of her children broke Gray's window.

The victim offered to pay, but Gray punched her, reports said, even after she retreated to her home, reports said.

Gray is expected to be arraigned in municipal court today.