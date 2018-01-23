Boardman trustees get fire station update

BOARDMAN — Although the contractor building a new main fire station is asking to extend the completion date, township officials plan to push for a date closer to the current March deadline.

Township trustees received an update on the project at a meeting today. Although J. Herbert Construction, the project’s primary contractor, is pushing for a May 11 deadline, township officials indicated they would not agree to that at this point.

Fire Chief Mark Pitzer said a redesign of trusses required pushing an earlier deadline into March, and the township is pushing to keep to that schedule.

Trustees also received a report on an upcoming change order that will be required due to design omissions.

The original design misplaced a compressor and did not include gas lines for the laundry room or kitchen stove, Pitzer said. He said the changes will be minor.

The project cost, including all approved change orders, is $3,598,799.

The new fire station is located at Market Street and Stadium Drive.

It will replace the station on U.S. Route 224 across from California Avenue.