Boardman residents to see new tax levy on May ballot

BOARDMAN — The school board tonight took the final vote necessary to put a new tax levy on the May ballot.

The board voted unanimously in favor of a resolution that will ask voters to approve a 10-year emergency levy that would generate $4.9 million per year.

District officials point to state funding challenges as the reason for the levy. Boardman's state funding is capped due to its high number of local properties from which it receives tax revenue.

Also, district officials say that cuts such as the loss of tangible personal property tax revenue has played a part in the district's financial challenges.

The district is projected to have a spending deficit of $3.4 million by the end of this fiscal year, according to Treasurer Nick Ciarniello.

