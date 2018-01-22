Austintown student places third in contest

Mon. January 22, 2018 at 8:40a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Cassidy Claypoole, Austintown Middle School eighth-grader, was recently presented with an award for winning third place in a poetry contest hosted by the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

