Arrest: $6,800 cash in car, plus some illegal things

YOUNGSTOWN

Police Sunday found over $6,800 cash on a man they pulled over about 4:25 p.m. at Mahoning and Fernwood avenues for driving left of center.

Reports said the driver of the car, Brian Collins, 29, of Youngstown, smelled heavily of marijuana and allowed police to search him. When they did, officers found a large bag of marijuana in his pants, along with two other bags of marijuana and a bag of crack cocaine, reports said.

Reports said Collins also had 16 painkillers on him, three cell phones and $6,828 cash.

Collins was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and several traffic offenses.