BUSINESS DIGEST

Teacher job fair

canfield

A dozen local school districts are looking to hire full-time teachers and substitute teachers at the Mahoning County Regional Teacher Job Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Joyce Brooks Center in Canfield. The job fair is also targeting substitute teachers.

The Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments and Rachel Wixey & Associates are partnering for the fair. Rachel Wixey & Associates will also do on-site interviews.

The following school districts are part of the event: Austintown Local Schools; Boardman Local Schools; Campbell City Schools; Canfield Local Schools; Lowellville Local Schools; Mahoning County Career and Technical Center/Valley Stem; Mahoning County Educational Service Center; Poland Local Schools; Rootstown Local Schools; Struthers City Schools; Western Reserve Local Schools; and Youngstown Community School.

Nominations sought

WARREN

The Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center, in partnership with the Valley Alliance for Science and Technology, VAST, is accepting nominations for the first Mahoning Valley Engineer’s Week Awards that will take place Feb. 23 at TBEIC.

The public is welcome to nominate any engineer for the special distinction through Feb. 2. Nominees must be licensed engineers living or working in Northeast Ohio. Applications to nominate someone for the Engineer of the Year Awards can be requested by contacting Rose Shaffer Saborse at rose@tbeic.org or calling 330-207-2635.

Individuals can still register to participate in the Energy Hackathon at energyhackathon18.eventbrite.com.

New Ohio businesses

COLUMBUS

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced that with 117,429 new filings in 12 months, 2017 was a record-breaking year for new businesses formed. This marks the eighth-consecutive year the state has seen a record number of new entities filing to do business. The previous record was set in 2016 when 105,009 new businesses registered.

GM in Michigan

DETROIT

General Motors recently announced that Flint, Mich., Engine Operations will serve as the manufacturing site for the all-new Duramax 3.0 liter turbo-diesel for the 2019 Silverado. Flint Engine currently produces 1.4 liter engines used in the Chevrolet Cruze, Equinox and Volt.

In 2015, GM announced a $263 million investment in Flint Engine Operations for a new engine line. GM has diesel offerings on the Equinox, Cruze, Colorado, Express, Silverado 1500 and Silverado HD.

Holiday sales up

WASHINGTON

Holiday sales during November and December increased 5.5 percent over the same period in 2016 to $691.9 billion as growing wages, stronger employment and higher confidence led consumers to spend more than had been expected, according to the National Retail Federation.

The number, which excludes restaurants, automobile dealers and gasoline stations, includes $138.4 billion in online and other nonstore sales, which were up 11.5 percent over the year before.

New Burger King burger on tap

NEW YORK

Burger King introduced a the Double Quarter Pound King, its own version of McDonald’s quarter-pound burger, last week. An ad shows Burger King’s mascot at a funeral for a competitor’s burger, but doesn’t mention McDonald’s by name.

It comes as McDonald’s is working to swap out frozen beef patties for fresh ones in its Quarter Pounder. Burger King says it uses frozen patties.

Staff/wire reports