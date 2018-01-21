Man sentenced in killing of wife and her brother
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
An Ohio man has been sentenced to at least 66 years in prison for killing his estranged wife and her brother outside his wife’s Columbus day-care center.
The Columbus Dispatch reported that the mother of 29-year-old Jenea Harvison and 23-year-old Donell McDonald said in a Franklin County courtroom Friday that knowing why 27-year-old Roy Harvison fatally shot her children in April 2015 won’t bring them back.
Crystal Turner said she still loves Harvison despite what he did. Turner is raising the couple’s two children.
Columbus police officers arrived just after the shootings and exchanged gunfire with Harvison, who was wounded. He pleaded guilty to aggravated-murder charges to avoid the death penalty.
