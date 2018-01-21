LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS

DESIGNATED

L. Calvin Jones & Co., an independent insurance agency in Canfield specializing in business insurance, personal insurance and surety bonds, announced a new designation for one of their employees.

Tyler Powell, an insurance producer at L. Calvin Jones, has been certified as an Agribusiness and Farm Insurance Specialist, AFIS, by the International Risk Management Institute, also known as IRMI. An Agribusiness and Farm Insurance Specialist designation marks the specialization and expertise farms and agribusinesses need when it comes to risk management.

HIRED

iM Image Marketing, a graphic and web-design company based in Canfield, has hired Tijana Raicevic as a graphic designer. Before this position, Raicevic had been working as a graphic designer with UPS.