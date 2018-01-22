Eagles, Patriots heading to Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will meet in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis, Minn. They won the NFC and AFC Championships, respectively, on Sunday.
New England overcame a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-10. The Eagles routed the Minnesota Vikings, 38-7.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 21, 2018 10:42 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING MONDAY
- February 7, 2017 midnight
Patriots’ 5 rings all on QB
- January 31, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Boston has no beef with Matt Ryan
- January 26, 2017 midnight
Typical Super Bowl overreactions abound
- February 6, 2017 midnight
SPORTS BY THE NUMBERS 31 Source: NFL
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.