Eagles, Patriots heading to Super Bowl

By Vindy Staff | Sun. January 21, 2018 at 10:00p.m.

The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will meet in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis, Minn. They won the NFC and AFC Championships, respectively, on Sunday.

New England overcame a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-10. The Eagles routed the Minnesota Vikings, 38-7.

