Doughnut-eating champ charged in Dunkin break-in
Associated Press
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.
A North Carolina man who made headlines when he was caught for break-ins after winning a doughnut-eating contest has been arrested again. And this time he’s accused of stealing from a doughnut shop.
The Virginian-Pilot newspaper reports 27-year-old Bradley Hardison of Elizabeth City was charged Thursday with stealing from a Dunkin’ Donuts in November.
An Elizabeth City Police Department statement says he’s charged with felonies including breaking and entering and larceny. It wasn’t clear if he helped himself to any doughnuts.
A phone listing for Hardison rang disconnected.
The Virginian-Pilot reported that in 2014, Hardison won a doughnut-eating contest put on by Elizabeth City police while he was wanted on suspicion of several break-ins. Investigators said they arrested Hardison after his win prompted further scrutiny, and he was convicted, according to the paper.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 19, 2016 12:45 p.m.
Man gets jail term for stealing from items from adult store
- June 13, 2017 5:51 p.m.
Suspect in Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery in Mahoning County jail
- September 2, 2016 10:36 a.m.
Youngstown cop injured in arrest
- July 13, 2017 10:19 a.m.
Woman charged after television stolen from fire-damaged Boardman apartment
- January 17, 2018 midnight
8 facing drug-related charges in Austintown
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.