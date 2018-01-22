200 rally for Adi outside private prison; legislators meet with businessman

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The family of Amer “Al” Adi Othman, while not yet permitted to visit their husband and father while he is incarcerated in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on a six-day hunger strike, did receive positive news from local elected officials who spent about an hour with the downtown Youngstown businessman

“I was encouraged and hopeful. His spirits were were good,” said Adi’s wife, Fidaa Musleh, during the rally outside the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center today.

It was the second consecutive rally for Adi to attract over 200 people.

During a rally Saturday on the steps of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Ohio in Youngstown, Musleh said: “We want everybody to stand up with us. We are his voice.”

Musleh’s spirits were raised today when State Rep. Michelle Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, and state Sen. Joseph Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, received permission from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Cleveland office to visit Adi at 9 a.m. Sunday. .

“Al is my constituent and my friend. We wanted to make sure he was all right,” Lepore-Hagan said.

“I was in the prison to make sure he was being taken care of medically,” said Schiavoni.

Read the full story Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com