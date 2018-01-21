YSU wins fourth conference game
YOUNGSTOWN
Cameron Morse scored 23 points to lead the Youngstown State University men's basketball team to an 82-65 win on Saturday against IUPUI at Beeghly Center.
Freshman Dan Ritter, a South Range High School graduate, scored his first points for the Penguins with a 3-pointer.
It was YSU's fourth Horizon League victory.
