Hundreds march to federal court downtown in support of Al Adi

YOUNGSTOWN

Over 200 supporters of Amer “Al” Adi Othman, locally known as Al Adi, gathered at Adi’s restaurant Saturday and joined his family in a march to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Ohio here, where a rally took place in support of his freedom.

“Justice for Amer,” “Free Amer Now” and “Families Are Being Torn Apart” were among the signs carried and chants shouted by the marchers.

Adi was in the fifth day of a hunger strike Saturday at Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, leaving his family concerned not only about his rights and freedom, but his health. He was transferred to the Hubbard Road facility from the Geauga County jail, where he had been held after surprisingly being taken into custody last Tuesday at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Cleveland’s office, where he appeared for what he and others believed would be a routine meeting.

“We’re in fear for his life. This is the fifth day,” said Ald’s daughter, Lina, before the rally.

“We had high hopes he would be released Friday. Now, we just want him to be safe. ICE needs to make a decision and stop playing games,” Lina said.

“Two weeks ago, my parents were ready to voluntarily go to Jordan. Not once did I think he would go to jail. I’ve lost all faith in the government,” she said.

