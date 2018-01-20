BUSINESS DIGEST

Ryan supports joint partnership

AKRON

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, on Friday announced his support for a joint entrepreneurship partnership between eBay and the cities of Warren and Akron.

The “Retail Revival” program involves a 12-month partnership to help local small businesses and Northeast Ohio harness the power of technology and eBay’s global marketplace, Ryan’s office announced in a news release.

The Ohio 13th Congressional District is the first in the country to be chosen as a pilot for this program, Ryan said.

The program will select 20 to 40 local businesses to participate this year. Those businesses will receive exclusive support and resources to help them get started selling on the eBay platform.

Nominations sought for ATHENA awards

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and The Vindicator will present the 26th annual ATHENA Award program celebrating the accomplishments of professional women in the Mahoning Valley on May 17 at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center, South Avenue, Boardman.

The deadline for nominations and sponsorships is March 2. Nominees are to demonstrate ATHENA qualities that include professional accomplishment, community leadership and mentorship of other women.

The Valley’s ATHENA Award program – lauded as one of the top five largest in the country for its number of nominees and attendees – has honored more than 900 women over the past 25 years. For information, contact Kim Calvert, regional chamber vice president of marketing and events, at 330-744-2131, ext. 1235.

Facebook to boost ‘trustworthy’ news

Facebook is taking another step to try to make itself more socially beneficial, saying it will boost news sources that its users rate as trustworthy in surveys.

In a blog post and a Facebook post from CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, the company said it is surveying users about their familiarity with and trust in news sources. That data will influence what others see in their news feeds.

It’s the second major tweak to Facebook’s algorithm announced this month. The social media giant, a major source of news for users, has struggled to deal with an uproar over fake news and Russian-linked posts, meant to influence the 2016 U.S. elections, on its platform.

Paul’s alleged attacker signs plea agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The man accused of tackling U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in the Kentucky lawmaker’s yard has been charged with assaulting a member of Congress as part of a federal plea agreement.

Rene Boucher has signed the plea agreement, but no date has been set for his guilty plea for the attack on the Republican senator, according to Josh J. Minkler, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1253.100.10

Aqua America, .71 35.740.35

Avalon Holdings,2.080.03

Chemical Bank, .2756.541.11

Community Health Sys.5.21 0.06

Cortland Bancorp, .2820.700.10

Farmers Nat., .1615.500.30

First Energy, 1.44 29.38-0.18

Fifth/Third, .5232.500.33

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.98-0.17

FNB Corp., .4814.340.19

General Motors, 1.5243.14-0.70

General Electric, .9216.26-0.51

Huntington Bank, .28 15.810.30

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.700.03

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92113.01-0.25

Key Corp, .3421.160.34

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 27.010.41

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 210.900.36

PNC, 2.20155.271.56

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60164.380.13

Stoneridge 26.310.86

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.770.07

Selected prices from Saturday’s 4 p.m. close.