Youngstown man arrested on B&E charge in Boardman
BOARDMAN — Township police arrested a Youngstown man on a breaking and entering warrant Thursday, according to a police report.
Charged is Michael Carosella, 33, of Willis Avenue.
The charge stems from an incident reported at a Dollar General on East Midlothian Boulevard on Sept. 21, according to the report.
A caller reported to police early that morning the store’s front door was smashed.
Police reported finding the door smashed and a cigarette case in the store to be broken.
Surveillance video showed a man breaking the front door, entering through it, climbing over the counter, then breaking the cigarette case with a wrench, according to the report. He then left after putting “numerous packs of cigarettes” in a bag.
Blood drops from the suspect were found inside and outside the store, police said.
The value of the stolen cigarettes was estimated at more than $650.
Carosella is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Mahoning County Area Court for arraignment.
