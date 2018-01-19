Warning: Phone scam involves emergency response payments

NILES — The Area Agency on Aging issued a warning of fraudulent calls involving payments for emergency response system services. The agency said to never disclose banking or payment information over phone calls.

“If agency employees meet with someone about services, those services are ordered through our agency after the consumer selects one of our certified providers,” Lisa Solley, director of communications for the Area Agency on Aging, said in a news release today.

If someone receives a suspicious phone call, they are told to call the Agency on Aging at 330-720-8962. Fraudulent calls can also be reported at local police or sheriff’s offices.