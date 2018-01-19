UPDATE | No agreement after Trump, Schumer meet

UPDATED 2:51 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer met this afternoon in an eleventh-hour effort to avert a government shutdown, with a bitterly divided Washington locked in partisan stare-down over politically fraught legislation to protect about 700,000 younger immigrants from being deported.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress and the White House traded blame for the possible shutdown just hours before the midnight deadline. And Trump phoned the New York lawmaker to invite him to the White House to try to reach some sort of accord.

"We made some progress, but we still have a good number of disagreements," Schumer told reporters upon returning to Capitol Hill.

As news of the Schumer meeting spread, the White House sought to reassure Republican congressional leaders that Trump would not make any major policy concessions, said a person familiar with the conversations but not authorized to be quoted by name.

Democrats in the Senate have served notice they will filibuster a four-week, government-wide funding bill that cleared the House on Thursday evening. That could expose them to charges that they are responsible for a shutdown, but they point the finger at Republicans instead.

"They're in charge," Schumer said today as he entered his Capitol office. "They're not talking to us. They're totally paralyzed and inept. There's no one to negotiate with."

Republicans controlling the narrowly split chamber argue that it's the Democrats who are holding the government hostage over demands to protect "dreamer" immigrants brought to the country as children and now here illegally.

And the White House piled on, trying to paint the impending action as the "Schumer shutdown." Still, officials said the president has been working the phones trying to avert one.