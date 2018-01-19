Selected local stocks
Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., .1252.72-4.28
Aqua America, .71 35.33-0.25
Avalon Holdings,2.0388-0.0398
Chemical Bank, .2755.40-0.57
Community Health Sys.5.18 0.07
Cortland Bancorp, .2820.600.00
Farmers Nat., .1615.25-0.50
First Energy, 1.44 29.51-0.41
Fifth/Third, .5232.17-0.32
FirstMerit Corp.,--
First Niles Financial, .1211.150.00
FNB Corp., .4814.15-0.15
General Motors, 1.5243.80-0.23
General Electric, .9216.78-0.57
Huntington Bank, .28 15.51-0.25
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.670.00
JP Morgan Chase, 1.92113.280.29
Key Corp, .3420.82-0.44
LaFarge, .34--
Macy’s, 1.51 26.620.38
Parker Hannifin, 2.52 210.46-0.34
PNC, 2.20153.74-0.49
Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60164.25-3.15
Stoneridge 25.46-0.55
United Comm. Fin., .12 9.70-0.02
Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.
