Selected local stocks

Fri. January 19, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1252.72-4.28

Aqua America, .71 35.33-0.25

Avalon Holdings,2.0388-0.0398

Chemical Bank, .2755.40-0.57

Community Health Sys.5.18 0.07

Cortland Bancorp, .2820.600.00

Farmers Nat., .1615.25-0.50

First Energy, 1.44 29.51-0.41

Fifth/Third, .5232.17-0.32

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1211.150.00

FNB Corp., .4814.15-0.15

General Motors, 1.5243.80-0.23

General Electric, .9216.78-0.57

Huntington Bank, .28 15.51-0.25

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.670.00

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92113.280.29

Key Corp, .3420.82-0.44

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 26.620.38

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 210.46-0.34

PNC, 2.20153.74-0.49

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60164.25-3.15

Stoneridge 25.46-0.55

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.70-0.02

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.

