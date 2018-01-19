Online charter school closes
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
One of the nation’s largest online charter schools is closing abruptly halfway through the academic year.
That means families of the roughly 12,000 Ohio students from the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow are scrambling to arrange other schooling options.
The publicly funded e-school has been running out of money amid a legal dispute with the state. ECOT’s closure shifted from a possibility to a reality when the required oversight entity known as its sponsor decided Thursday to suspend that arrangement. ECOT says the state rejected a proposal from the e-school to stay open.
