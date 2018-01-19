Man asleep at wheel found with suspected crack cocaine

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a Wellington Avenue man who fell asleep in his car Thursday night at Erie Street and East Lucius Avenue was arrested after police found holding a bag of suspected crack cocaine.

Officers were called about 9:20 p.m. to the South Side intersection for a report of a man asleep at the wheel. When they arrived, the driver, Keith Wade, 28, woke up and rolled the window down when officers knocked, reports said.

Wade told police he had not slept in awhile, reports said. He was also holding a bag of suspected crack cocaine in his hand, reports said.

Wade was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of cocaine and driving under suspension.