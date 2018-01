Lockup List Friday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

HAMMOND, MARCO DEAN JR, 04/18/1987, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., ENDANGERING CHILDREN

LOHMIER, JAMES LENDER, 07/09/1982, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, MISUSE OF CREDIT CARD

CARBONE, NICOLE ELIZABETH,11/13/1987,YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., POSSESSION OF DRUGS

CAROSELLA, MICHAEL A,10/11/1983, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., BREAKING AND ENTERING

COLLINS, CHRISTOPHER M, 08/26/1991,YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., HAVING PHYSICAL CONTROL OF VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DAVIS, CHAZ R, 04/13/1981,YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

DAVIS, JERRY JERMONE JR, 04/29/1980, 08/08/2017, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

FARWELL, EDWARD ANDREW,12/10/1958, 01/16/2018

SIMER, JOHN GARY II, 02/03/1979, 09/15/2017, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY