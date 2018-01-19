Kucinich names city councilwoman as running mate

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich has picked an Akron city councilwoman as his running mate in the Ohio governor's race.

The 71-year-old Democrat announced Tara Samples as his lieutenant governor pick at an event today.

Kucinich called it the honor of his life to stand beside Samples. He described her as a highly regarded community leader, volunteer and political activist.

First elected to Akron City Council in 2013, Samples is a paralegal and former court bailiff and U.S. Postal Service employee.

Kucinich faces former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray, ex-state lawmaker Connie Pillich, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, and Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill in the Democratic primary to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich.

Republicans running are Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.