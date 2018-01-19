BUSINESS DIGEST

Joining health expo

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber has announced that ONE Health Ohio is joining Mercy Health, Southwoods Health and Steward Health Care as a partner in the comprehensive Health & Wellness Expo, taking place March 3-4 at the Covelli Centre on Front Street downtown.

The free event is to educate the community about the quality of local health care and the availability of services in the Youngstown-Warren area.

Burger King launches quarter-pound burger

NEW YORK

Burger King is looking to start a beef with McDonald’s.

The chain says the Double Quarter Pound King, its own version of McDonald’s quarter-pound burger, is hitting restaurants. An ad shows Burger King’s mascot at a funeral for a competitor’s burger, but doesn’t mention McDonald’s by name.

McDonald’s is working to swap out frozen beef patties for fresh ones in its Quarter Pounder. Burger King says it uses frozen patties.

Police: Suspect is tied to 9 attacks

PHOENIX

A serial-killing suspect shot and killed nine people, including his own mother, and used a victim’s gun in some of the slayings that unfolded in a three-week span late last year, authorities said Thursday.

Shell casings, DNA, stolen jewelry and a cellphone taken from a victim were among the pieces of evidence that investigators used to tie Cleophus Cooksey Jr., 35, to the killings, according to court documents.

The seven men and two women were shot between Nov. 27 and Dec. 17 in their homes, suburban apartment complexes, in a parked car or while outside, the documents state.

Cooksey, described by police as an aspiring musician, knew some of the victims but investigators were still trying to determine motives.

Texas executes ‘Tourniquet Killer’

HUNTSVILLE, Texas

Texas carried out the nation’s first execution of 2018 Thursday evening, giving lethal injection to a man who became known as Houston’s “Tourniquet Killer” because of his signature murder technique on four female victims.

Anthony Allen Shore was put to death for one of those slayings, the 1992 killing of a 21-year-old woman whose body was dumped in the drive-thru of a Houston Dairy Queen.

In his final statement, Shore, 55, was apologetic and his voice cracked with emotion.

Gale lashes Europe, killing at least 7

THE HAGUE, Netherlands

A powerful storm pummeled Europe with high winds and snow Thursday, killing at least seven people in three countries, grounding flights, halting trains, ripping roofs off buildings and flipping over trucks.

The Dutch national weather service recorded wind gusts of up to 87 mph in the southern port of Hook of Holland as the storm passed over. Falling trees killed two 62-year-old men in the Netherlands, a woman south of the Belgian capital of Brussels, a 59-year-old man camping in the German town of Emmerich and a firefighter in the German town of Bad Salzungen.

Staff/wire report