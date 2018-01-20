UPDATE | ICE has Congressional committee notification on Adi release

UPDATE | 4:45 p.m.

ICE now has a Congressional committee notification on a stay for Amer "Al" Adi Othman. The written notification was needed, according to ICE, and "is currently under review."

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement said Thursday that it has not received “written notification from the Chair of the Judiciary Committee (or appropriate Subcommittee) which explicitly requests a stay in writing, on Committee letterhead” for Amer “Al” Adi Othman.

ICE said ADI refused his ninth consecutive meal and is currently being monitored under agency hunger strike protocols.

“To ensure the highest level of medical care during his hunger strike, he was transferred today to the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center (on Hubbard Road on Youngstown’s East Side), where his health can be monitored 24 hours a day by on-site medical professionals,” a spokesman said.

Adi’s wife and three of his four daughters were told by a deputy after waiting in the lobby of the Geauga County Jail for six hours for Adi to be released that he had been transferred to another facility.

On Thursday, the Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security voted to request a report from the Department of Homeland Security that will inform the subcommittee as to whether to pass a bill offered by U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, that would grant legal permanent residence for the businessman.

Adi’s release was expected as a result.