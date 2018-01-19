Half of Ohio adults favor needle-exchange programs
CINCINNATI — Half of Ohio adults said they favor and about 4 in 10 Ohio adults said they oppose needle-exchange programs, according to the most recent Ohio Health Issues Poll.
The survey is sponsored by Interact for Health, an independent, health-focused foundation that serves 20 counties in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.
According to the Institute of Medicine, needle- or syringe-exchange programs are an effective way to reduce the risk of an outbreak of infectious diseases.
A needle-exchange program allows people who inject drugs to exchange used syringes for new, sterile syringes. Research has shown such programs can help reduce the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C and do not increase the frequency or initiation of drug use.
