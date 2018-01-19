eBay has joint venture with Warren, Akron

AKRON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, today announced his full support for a joint entrepreneurship partnership between eBay and the cities of Warren and Akron.

The “Retail Revival” program involves a 12-month partnership to help local small businesses and Northeast Ohio harness the power of technology and eBay’s global marketplace, Ryan's office announced in a news release.

The Ohio 13th Congressional District is the first in the country to be chosen as a pilot for this program, Ryan said.

Ryan hosted eBay officials in his Warren and Washington, D.C., offices and strongly urged them to select Akron and Warren for the Retail Revival program.

"As technology and entrepreneurship continues to form the foundation of the 21st-century economy, it is imperative that we in government be able to answer one very important question: How do we plug every community into the global economy? We have the perfect opportunity right now to help rebuild and rejuvenate communities that have been struggling with the loss of manufacturing by connecting them with tech companies traditionally located on the coasts," Ryan said.

The program will select 20 to 40 local businesses to participate in the program for this year. Those businesses will receive exclusive support and resources to help them get started selling on the eBay platform.