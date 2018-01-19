Drug raid nets meth, gun and drugs at Howland home

HOWLAND — Agents with the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided a home this morning at 2899 Orchard Ave. and recovered crystal methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and psychedelic mushrooms.

Three men in the home were arrested on unrelated arrest warrants, but police may file additional charges after analysis of the evidence seized at the scene, TAG said in a news release.