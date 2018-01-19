Champion man found guilty of assault, child endangering

WARREN — The jury in the Michael Tenney felonious assault case in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court returned guilty verdicts today on felonious assault and two counts of child endangering.

Judge Ronald Rice will sentence Tenney, 64, of Woodrow Avenue, Champion, at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tenney could get up to eight years in prison.

Tenney's grandson said Tenney pulled hard on his arm when Tenney was baby-sitting the boy, now 6, and his little brother at Tenney's house a year ago.

The boy told differing stories about how it happened, at one point saying he fell from a couch and later saying Tenney injured it. The boy suffered a severe fracture of his elbow.