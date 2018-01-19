Trumbull group providing winter coats, more to kids in need
WARREN
By later today, several hundred families in need will have received badly needed coats, hats, socks and gloves for their children along with book bags and other school supplies – the end of a two-day giveaway.
All of the items are free.
“I wasn’t expecting this,” said a surprised and grateful Talema Lawrence of Warren, who brought her 4-year-old daughter Melanie Green. “This is amazing for the kids.”
Her wide-eyed daughter gazed at the selection of new coats in her size, chose a colorful one and smiled broadly.
Thursday marked the first day of the giveaway at the Trumbull Community Action Program offices on Palmyra Road Southwest. A long line formed nearly an hour before the official start.
Heller said the giveaway, the first in TCAP’s history, began with a phone call from Community Services Block Grant offices in Columbus to Van Nelson, TCAP chief executive officer.
“They told him they had 300 coats available and asked if we wanted them,” she said.
The coats were furnished by Operation Warm, an organization whose major partner since 2012 has been the International Association of Firefighters.
Read more about the project in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 19, 2018 12:04 a.m.
Families grateful for clothing giveaway
- January 19, 2018 1 a.m.
FLASH BRIEFING FRIDAY
- November 28, 2016 10:55 p.m.
Valley organization is making winter a little warmer for 400 area schoolchildren
- November 1, 2016 8:42 a.m.
Clothing drive to benefit homeless
- December 9, 2016 9:55 p.m.
Churches collecting hats, gloves, scarves for kids through Sunday
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.