Trumbull group providing winter coats, more to kids in need

WARREN

By later today, several hundred families in need will have received badly needed coats, hats, socks and gloves for their children along with book bags and other school supplies – the end of a two-day giveaway.

All of the items are free.

“I wasn’t expecting this,” said a surprised and grateful Talema Lawrence of Warren, who brought her 4-year-old daughter Melanie Green. “This is amazing for the kids.”

Her wide-eyed daughter gazed at the selection of new coats in her size, chose a colorful one and smiled broadly.

Thursday marked the first day of the giveaway at the Trumbull Community Action Program offices on Palmyra Road Southwest. A long line formed nearly an hour before the official start.

Heller said the giveaway, the first in TCAP’s history, began with a phone call from Community Services Block Grant offices in Columbus to Van Nelson, TCAP chief executive officer.

“They told him they had 300 coats available and asked if we wanted them,” she said.



The coats were furnished by Operation Warm, an organization whose major partner since 2012 has been the International Association of Firefighters.

Read more about the project in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.