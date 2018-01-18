State sets new record for business filings in 2017

Thu. January 18, 2018 at 10:20a.m.

COLUMBUS

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted today announced that with 117,429 new filings in 12 months, 2017 was a record-breaking year for new businesses formed in the Buckeye State.

This marks the eighth consecutive year the state has seen a record number of new entities filing to do business. The previous record was set in 2016 when 105,009 new businesses registered with the Secretary of State’s office.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$465000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$318500