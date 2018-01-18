State sets new record for business filings in 2017
COLUMBUS
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted today announced that with 117,429 new filings in 12 months, 2017 was a record-breaking year for new businesses formed in the Buckeye State.
This marks the eighth consecutive year the state has seen a record number of new entities filing to do business. The previous record was set in 2016 when 105,009 new businesses registered with the Secretary of State’s office.
