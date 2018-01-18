Selected local stocks

Thu. January 18, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1256.980.74

Aqua America, .71 35.590.21

Avalon Holdings,2.07-0.08

Chemical Bank, .2755.970.23

Community Health Sys.5.09 0.09

Cortland Bancorp, .2820.600.00

Farmers Nat., .1615.750.40

First Energy, 1.44 29.930.01

Fifth/Third, .5232.490.21

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1211.150.00

FNB Corp., .4814.310.03

General Motors, 1.5244.04-0.15

General Electric, .9217.33-0.88

Huntington Bank, .28 15.760.08

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.670.02

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92113.020.75

Key Corp, .3421.26-0.06

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 26.250.33

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 210.760.85

PNC, 2.20154.241.98

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60167.402.36

Stoneridge 26.011.03

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.720.29

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.

