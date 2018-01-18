Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., .1256.980.74
Aqua America, .71 35.590.21
Avalon Holdings,2.07-0.08
Chemical Bank, .2755.970.23
Community Health Sys.5.09 0.09
Cortland Bancorp, .2820.600.00
Farmers Nat., .1615.750.40
First Energy, 1.44 29.930.01
Fifth/Third, .5232.490.21
FirstMerit Corp.,--
First Niles Financial, .1211.150.00
FNB Corp., .4814.310.03
General Motors, 1.5244.04-0.15
General Electric, .9217.33-0.88
Huntington Bank, .28 15.760.08
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.670.02
JP Morgan Chase, 1.92113.020.75
Key Corp, .3421.26-0.06
LaFarge, .34--
Macy’s, 1.51 26.250.33
Parker Hannifin, 2.52 210.760.85
PNC, 2.20154.241.98
Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60167.402.36
Stoneridge 26.011.03
United Comm. Fin., .12 9.720.29
Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.
