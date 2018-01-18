ONE Health Ohio joins Health Expo
YOUNGSTOWN
The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber has announced that ONE Health Ohio is joining Mercy Health, Southwoods Health and Steward Health Care as a partner in the comprehensive Health & Wellness Expo, taking place March 3 & 4 at the Covelli Centre.
The free event is to educate the community about the quality of local health care and the availability of services in the Youngstown-Warren area.
More like this from vindy.com
-
January 3, 2018 10:48 a.m.
- Chamber, local hospitals plan health care expo in March January 4, 2018 12:02 a.m.
- Local health care expo to take place in March January 6, 2018 midnight
- Vital spotlight will shine on health care in Valley at expo December 9, 2017 midnight
- BUSINESS DIGEST || October 1, 2017 midnight
- BUSINESS DIGEST ||
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.