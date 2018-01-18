ONE Health Ohio joins Health Expo

Thu. January 18, 2018 at 10:16a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber has announced that ONE Health Ohio is joining Mercy Health, Southwoods Health and Steward Health Care as a partner in the comprehensive Health & Wellness Expo, taking place March 3 & 4 at the Covelli Centre.

The free event is to educate the community about the quality of local health care and the availability of services in the Youngstown-Warren area.

