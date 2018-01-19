Mahoning commissioners seeking to help female vets

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners hope to house female veterans in need at the Oakhill Renaissance Center, and they’re reaching out to lawmakers in Columbus for help.

The commissioners submitted a request for $1.4 million in this year’s capital budget to renovate the center to accommodate the housing.

“This is very important for our female vets,” said Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti, who led the effort. “There’s nowhere for them to go.”

Susan Krawchyk, executive director of the Mahoning Valley Veterans Service Commission, added it’s difficult for her agency to place homeless female veterans, especially those with children.

“There is a dire need for women veterans’ transitional housing,” she said. “Especially in this quadrant of the state.”

The facility could house both men and women, but the areas would be separated to provide security for the women, officials said.

The veterans could be those who recently lost employment or went through a divorce. The transitional housing would help connect them with necessary services and get them back on their feet, Krawchyk said.

Read more about the proposal in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.