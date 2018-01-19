LeBron, Curry to draft NBA All-Star Game teams

NEW YORK (AP) — Team LeBron against Team Stephen is the NBA's new All-Star matchup.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry will go head-to-head again, this time as captains who pick teams for the revamped NBA All-Star Game.

James and Curry received the most votes from fans in their conferences Thursday night and will draft from a pool of the rest of the NBA's best for the Feb. 18 game in Los Angeles.

"Captain huh? Really Appreciate all the votes from the fans, media and players!" Curry wrote on Twitter .

James will pick first as the player who received the most fan votes. He will make his 14th All-Star Game start, one behind Kobe Bryant for the most in league history.

"Congrats Captain ," Kevin Love wrote to his Cleveland teammate James on Instagram.

He could start his team with Kevin Durant, who teamed with Curry to beat James and the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Or maybe he could go with Kyrie Irving, a former All-Star Game MVP who asked to be traded away from Cleveland last summer and has led Boston to the best record in the East.

Perhaps it will be Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, whom James came from behind to edge with 2.6 million votes. The Greek Freak had a little more than 2.5 million.