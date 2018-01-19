Karl Hoerig's family never gave up hope for Claudia's return

WARREN

Paul Hoerig never gave up hope the woman accused of killing his brother would be returned to the United States.

But he said he was in the dark as to when that return would be, as was everyone else, saying he was not informed that Claudia Hoerig is now in the Trumbull County jail until an hour before media outlets were informed at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

“We were shocked,” Hoerig said Thursday morning from his father’s home while fielding calls from media outlets across the region.

It was the end of an 11-year journey to have Claudia Hoerig returned from Brazil, where prosecutors said she fled shortly after the March 12, 2007, killing of her husband Maj. Karl Hoerig, an Air Force pilot, at his Newton Falls home. She is expected to be arraigned at 10 a.m. today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on an aggravated-murder charge. Prosecutors intend to seek denial of bail or set it at $10 million, court records state.

“The family is extremely pleased,” Paul Hoerig said. “We were surprised. We didn’t know until an hour before it was released to the media.”

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins with help from U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, has led the effort to have Claudia Hoerig returned.

Paul Hoerig said the family is no stranger to waiting.

“It’s been almost 11 years,” he said. “You just kind of get used to the waiting and delays.

Read MORE in Friday's VINDICATOR.