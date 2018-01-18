Family of Ohio man killed by police sues city, officers

CLEVELAND (AP) — The family of an unarmed man fatally shot by an Ohio police officer in front of his girlfriend and their three children has sued the officer and the city employing him.

The estate of Roy Evans Jr. claimed in a federal lawsuit filed today that Strongsville police supervisors at the scene along Interstate 71 in Medina County failed to stop officer Jason Miller from rushing toward Evans’ immobilized van and opening fire in March 2017.

A grand jury cleared Miller of criminal wrongdoing.

Messages seeking comment from Strongsville’s law director weren’t returned.

The shooting occurred after a chase that began with an officer trying to pull over Evans’ van for not having its headlights on.

An investigation showed Miller shot Evans less than 5 seconds after leaving his cruiser.