Donofrio in Dem primary for Mahoning County Common Pleas Court
YOUNGSTOWN — Anthony Donofrio, a Youngstown deputy law director, has announced he’s running in the Democratic primary for a Mahoning County Common Pleas Court seat.
Donofrio is seeking to replace Judge Lou D’Apolito, who cannot seek re-election this year because of the state’s age-limit law on judges. Dan Dascenzo, a common pleas court magistrate, is also running in the Democrat primary for the seat.
Donofrio has been a practicing attorney for more than 27 years, is a former assistant county prosecutor. His private legal experience includes work at the law firm of Rossi & Rossi, as a sole practitioner and as in-house corporate counsel for B.J. Alan Co., now known as Phantom Fireworks.
More like this from vindy.com
-
December 19, 2017 12:36 p.m.
- Dascenzo to run for judge for Mahoning County Common Pleas Court February 10, 2017 midnight
- Scramble is on to succeed judges who can’t run again due to age January 9, 2017 10:55 p.m.
- Ex-assistant prosecutor to run for Youngstown judge January 10, 2017 midnight
- A new Mahoning County juvenile court magistrate is running for Youngstown judge January 4, 2017 12:05 a.m.
- A rematch for Youngstown mayor in the Democratic primary is looming
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.