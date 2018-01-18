Donofrio in Dem primary for Mahoning County Common Pleas Court

Thu. January 18, 2018 at 12:38p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Anthony Donofrio, a Youngstown deputy law director, has announced he’s running in the Democratic primary for a Mahoning County Common Pleas Court seat.

Donofrio is seeking to replace Judge Lou D’Apolito, who cannot seek re-election this year because of the state’s age-limit law on judges. Dan Dascenzo, a common pleas court magistrate, is also running in the Democrat primary for the seat.

Donofrio has been a practicing attorney for more than 27 years, is a former assistant county prosecutor. His private legal experience includes work at the law firm of Rossi & Rossi, as a sole practitioner and as in-house corporate counsel for B.J. Alan Co., now known as Phantom Fireworks.

