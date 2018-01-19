Deputy US marshal killed while serving Pa. warrant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A gunman opened fire on law enforcement officers serving an arrest warrant inside a home before dawn today, killing a deputy U.S. marshal before he was shot to death by police as he fled outside, authorities said.
Police were on the first floor handcuffing the woman they were seeking to arrest when 31-year-old Kevin Sturgis, of Philadelphia, began firing from the second floor, said U.S. Attorney Dave Freed. Sturgis was fatally shot as he later ran out the front door, again shooting at police, Freed said.
Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill, 45, an Army veteran who has been with the service more than a decade, died from his injuries. Another member of the fugitive task force, York City Police Officer Kyle Pitts, also was hit by gunfire, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Freed said there are indications a third officer may have been struck in his body armor but was not wounded.
"None of us has sufficient words to express our grief and sorrow," Freed said.
Officials said a team of about seven showed up at the home of Shayla Lynette Towles Pierce, 30, about 6 a.m. to arrest her on a charge of making a terroristic threat with a weapon. They did not say what the relationship was between her and Sturgis.
Children also were at home at the time, Freed said.
