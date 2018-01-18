Dem candidate Pillich chooses Marion mayor as running mate
MARION
Ex-state Rep. Connie Pillich, a Democratic candidate for governor, announced today that Marion Mayor Scott Schertzer will be her lieutenant governor running mate.
“I knew I needed a local leader to join me in making Ohio a place that works for everyone,” Pillich said. “Scott Schertzer had to make hard choices and tough calls during the depths of the recession, compounded by a state government that actively took away tools from local public safety and first responders. Scott has experience making tough decisions under pressure and that’s exactly the type of leadership Ohio needs.”
Pillich is among five Democrats running for governor in the party’s May 8 primary. The others are state Sen. Joe Schiavoni, former state Attorney General and Treasurer Richard Cordray, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill and ex-U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich.
More like this from vindy.com
-
January 10, 2018 11:20 a.m.
- Cordray announces Sutton as running mate January 10, 2018 9:55 p.m.
- Leading Dem candidate for governor adds ex-US Rep. Betty Sutton to ticket January 11, 2018 12:03 a.m.
- Cordray announces Sutton as his running mate December 5, 2017 11:17 a.m.
- Cordray will seek Dem nomination for Ohio governor January 12, 2018 11:19 a.m.
- Whaley quits the Democratic primary for governor
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.