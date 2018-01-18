Craig Beach police chief federally indicted
YOUNGSTOWN
A federal grand jury indicted a Craig Beach village police chief accused of possessing child pornography.
U.S. Attorneys previously charged Andrew Soloman, 36, in a criminal complaint.
He faces two counts of receiving and possessing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Soloman exchanged sexually-explicit photographs with a juvenile victim he met when responding to a call at her house, the indictment alleges.
The exchanges took place between Oct. 24 and Dec. 7. Investigators confiscated Soloman’s cell phone on Dec. 7, which contained child pornography, according to the indictment.
