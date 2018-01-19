Brazilians indicted in federal credit card skimming scam in Hubbard

YOUNGSTOWN

A federal grand jury indicted two Brazilian nationals after Hubbard police arrested them with two credit-card skimmers, more than 250 counterfeit credit and debit cards and nearly $140,000 in cash.

Felipe Trovo Pena, 27 and Antonio Pedro de Oliveira Neto, 26, face charges of conspiracy to commit credit card fraud, use of counterfeit credit cards and possession of counterfeit credit cards.

Police arrested Pena and Neto on Nov. 12 after a teller at the Cortland Banks branch in Hubbard told police an individual or individuals made ATM withdrawals while obscuring the ATM’s camera.

The pair had a storage unit in Cleveland, which contained $139,480 in cash, their Brazilian passports, 420 cards with magnetic strips including 253 counterfeit credit or debit cards and two skimming devices, according to court documents.

