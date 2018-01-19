Adi still in custody; Ryan 'cautiously optimistic' about future
YOUNGSTOWN
The fight for Amer “Al” Adi to stay in the United States is not over, and, for now, he remains in this country.
Another round started Thursday evening after the Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security voted to request a report from the Department of Homeland Security that will inform the subcommittee as to whether to pass a bill offered by U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, that would grant legal permanent residence for Adi.
The vote should result in the delay of Adi’s deportation for six months since it triggers the DHS to conduct an investigation into the private case.
Ryan expects President Donald Trump’s administration to honor the will of the subcommittee and follow the same precedent of past administrations.
“We are cautiously optimistic,” Ryan said during a conference call with reporters Thursday evening.
