6-year-old Va. boy killed in sledding accident

AXTON, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a 6-year-old boy has died after his sled crossed a roadway and slid underneath a vehicle.

Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller says the child died today at a hospital in Martinsville.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. in the community of Axton in south-central Virginia, about 10 miles from the North Carolina border.

Geller says the car's driver, a 73-year-old man, immediately stopped and remained at the scene. He was not injured, and no charges will be filed.

The area got several inches of snow this week from a slow-moving winter storm.