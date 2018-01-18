6-year-old Va. boy killed in sledding accident
AXTON, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a 6-year-old boy has died after his sled crossed a roadway and slid underneath a vehicle.
Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller says the child died today at a hospital in Martinsville.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. in the community of Axton in south-central Virginia, about 10 miles from the North Carolina border.
Geller says the car's driver, a 73-year-old man, immediately stopped and remained at the scene. He was not injured, and no charges will be filed.
The area got several inches of snow this week from a slow-moving winter storm.
More like this from vindy.com
-
August 12, 2017 7:30 p.m.
- CHARLOTTESVILLE | Deaths of 2 in helicopter tied to violent rally, officials say May 31, 2017 11:44 a.m.
- Bluefield, W.Va. offiicer killed December 21, 2017 3:30 p.m.
- Philly police: Man charged in hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old September 12, 2017 4:39 p.m.
- Man accused of leaving Ohio crash that killed 10-year-old son March 18, 2017 7:08 p.m.
- 2 dead, others injured in crash in eastern Pennsylvania
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.