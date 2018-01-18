Youngstown council bombarded about streets and plowing

Wed. January 17, 2018 at 5:47p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

City council members said they've been bombarded with calls from residents upset with side streets not being plowed.

Council members said the recent snowstorms seemed to have gotten the better of the city's plows.

"This wasn't our best performance," said Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th.

