Youngstown council bombarded about streets and plowing
YOUNGSTOWN
City council members said they've been bombarded with calls from residents upset with side streets not being plowed.
Council members said the recent snowstorms seemed to have gotten the better of the city's plows.
"This wasn't our best performance," said Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th.
More like this from vindy.com
-
January 17, 2018 10:55 p.m.
- 'Snow got the better of us,' Youngstown councilman says January 18, 2018 12:07 a.m.
- Youngstown council pelted with calls about how city handled plowing September 19, 2016 9:55 p.m.
- Hubbard City Council buys new snow plow January 17, 2018 12:05 a.m.
- Several Youngstown streets weren’t plowed several hours after a snowstorm January 16, 2018 10:42 p.m.
- ‘Doing the best we can’ to clear Youngstown streets
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.